Zimbabwe: MDC Alliance Women Protest Imposition of Male Candidate for By-Election

15 October 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

The Bulawayo MDC Alliance women provincial executive has written to the party's leadership registering displeasure over the imposition of a male candidate in the city's Ward 8.

The seat fell vacant following the death of councillor, Ronia Mudara in July this year.

The MDC Alliance provincial executive met last month and resolved to field a female candidate in the ward.

MDC Alliance was set to hold its primary elections on 26 September last month but was forced to put the plan on ice following a government decree stopping all pending by-elections citing COVID-19 outbreak.

However, party sources say, the women's provincial executive is not happy with the opposition's secretary general Charlton Hwende's approval of the former Alliance provincial spokesperson, Edwin Ndlovu as candidate for by-election.

"We have resolved to petition the National Council and National Election Directorate over the imposition of Ndlovu in Ward 8. Ndlovu does not stay in ward," said a disgruntled party provincial executive member.

"The Bulawayo provincial executive committee, in its minutes of the 2 October 2020, resolved to reserve the seat for a female candidate because the deceased councillor was a woman."

Another women executive member accused Ndlovu of contesting the 2018 elections as a double candidate.

"He is barred by the standing resolution of the National Council from standing as a candidate until at least five years has expired.

"There is a standing National Council resolution that calls for constituencies previously held by women to be maintained as such in order to shore up the number of women in public offices," she said.

When reached for comment, the MDC Alliance Bulawayo provincial spokesperson, Swithern Chirowodza refused to comment on the petition.

"I do not comment on issues to do with the party's internal processes. I am sorry," he said.

The ward covers Barbourfields, Thorngrove and Mzilikazi suburbs.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.