Ethiopia: Local Investors Plan to Build Standard Houses Worth 10bn Birr

15 October 2020
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By Girmachew Gashaw

A private investor has finalized preparations to start the construction of 5,000 standard houses with an estimated total cost of 10 billion Birr in cooperation with other real estate investors, The Ethiopian Herald has learnt. In an exclusive interview, Alemayehu Ketema who is owner of Alemayehu Ketema General Contractor said that his company has been processing the plan needed to begin the construction aimed at alleviating the growing housing problems.

Together with his associates, he has planned to construct affordable houses targeting the middle and low income section of the community.

"Primarily 2,500 houses will be built and the remaining houses will be constructed in the second phase of the project. We are dealing with banks to finance the projects emphasizing on reducing housing costs without compromising quality assisted by technologies," he said.

"We bought land from private land owners; but the government has to provide land for free or at least with fair price. If we get land free of charge, the price of houses will drop significantly."

Founded in 1989,Alemayehu Ketema General Contractor is involved in the construction of all standard roads,water works,real estates and construction materials import, production and distribution; it was learnt.

Copyright © 2020 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved.

