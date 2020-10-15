Rwanda: Only 3 Percent Petitions Seeking Retrial Are Valid - Chief Justice

15 October 2020
The New Times (Kigali)
By Nasra Bishumba

Only three per cent of the cases that are filed to the Supreme Court seeking retrial based on the claim that they were unfairly tried, merit fresh trials, the Chief Justice, Faustin Ntezilyayo said on Wednesday.

Ntezilyayo was addressing members of the media at a press conference ahead of a three day training programme on human rights and judicial reporting.

The training was organised by the Rwanda Media Commission (RMC) and the Legal Aid Forum (LAF) and funded by the European Union (EU).

Ntezilyayo explained that there is need to sensitise Rwandans to spend less time requesting a repeat of court cases since many are upon review found to have been adjudicated within the confines of the law stipulates and basing on available evidence.

"We need the media to help us to sensitise Rwandans on the value of not spending their valuable time pursuing cases that have already been tried by competent courts. Of course it is their right to seek a fresh trial if they are not satisfied but we feel the fact that only three per cent of these cases make it to court means something," he said.

Ombudsman's role

Ntezilyayo pointed out that although the law gives the Ombudsman the power to request a retrial in a case whose pronouncements he deems unfair, the judiciary has the right to accept or reject it.

"There are times that we review the Ombudsman's request and we don't agree based on the articles in the law or the methods that they used to review the evidence," he said

The law however requires the complainant to request the Ombudsman's intervention as a last resort after exhausting all legal avenues up to the Supreme Court.

Reduction in cases

A thorough review of cases reported to the Ombudsman's Office between 2017 and 2018 regarding unfair court rulings indicate that at least 5.9 per cent were legitimate.

Of these, land issues came at the top at 31.7 per cent, delay in execution of court rulings at 31.2 per cent, expropriation issues at 11.2 per cent, labor and poverty issues at 4 per cent each.

editor@newtimesrwanda.com

Follow https://twitter.com/Africannash

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.