Nigerian Army Threatens Decisive Action Against "Subversive Elements, Trouble Makers"

15 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Nasir Ayitogo

Amidst the nationwide #EndSARS protest, the Nigerian Army has threatened to deal decisively with "subversive elements" and "trouble makers".

In a statement Thursday morning, the spokesperson for the Army, Sagir Musa, said the force is ready to "fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively."

The statement comes as protests against gross human rights abuses by a dreaded police unit, Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), is spreading across the country.

In response to the demonstration, the government disbanded the SARS and promised comprehensive police reform.

But those actions have failed to pacify the #EndSARS protesters who have continued to pour into the streets saying the measures taken by government were not far-reaching enough.

On Wednesday, the protests turned violent in Abuja and Lagos after some pro-SARS demonstrators clashed with anti-SARS protesters.

As speculations spread that the growing protest might lead to a revolution, the army said it remained resolute to the peace and stability of the Nigeria.

"The Nigerian Army hereby warns all subversive elements and trouble makers to desist from such acts as it remains highly committed to defend the country and her democracy at all cost," the statement by Mr Musa said.

"The Nigerian Army is ready to fully support the civil authority in whatever capacity to maintain law and order and deal with any situation decisively. All officers and men are directed never to be distracted by anti democratic forces and agents of disunity."

The statement added, "The Nigerian Army (NA) wishes to reassure law abiding citizens that it is highly committed to the sustenance of peace, security and defence of democracy in Nigeria.

"As a responsible and law abiding organisation, the NA reaffirms its unalloyed loyalty and commitment to the President, Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari and the Constitution of the Country."

