Tanzania: Tasaf Approves 783,206 Households for Phase III Programme

AT least 783,206 households have been identified and approved by the Tanzania Social Action Fund (TASAF) to continue with the Production Social Safety Net (PSSN) -Phase III.

This followed a successful verification exercise conducted by TASAF to identify beneficiaries who will continue with the (PSSN) programmes.

Again, already over 50bn/- has been distributed for the verified households, TASAF Executive Director, Mr Ladislaus Mwamanga said on Tuesday during a capacity building workshop to journalists on the implementation of phase III programmes.

He said that at least 80 per cent of potential beneficiaries have already been reached so far countrywide, and the exercise (verification) will continue after the on-going General Election campaigns.

"Nearly 16 per cent of the beneficiaries did not show up during the exercise, but TASAF will go for another round soon after the election. We expect over 800,000 beneficiaries to be registered. But remember, this number is for only those who have been already included in the programmes and not new beneficiaries," he said.

He said about 29.9bn/- was distributed (to the verified households) between July and August and 26.7bn/- between September and this month.

He further revealed that during the verification, about 1,324 beneficiaries declared their withdrawal from PSSN programmes, to pave way for other needy people, after attaining their goals in the second phase.

Their main goals included mostly the introduction of various personal development projects, said the TASAF top boss.

Despite the withdrawal, one can rejoin the programme in-case of any calamity that could seriously affect the projects, such as drought, flood or livestock diseases, and let him/her drop back.

Director of Community Projects in TASAF, Mr Amadeus Kamagenge said that about 1,407, 154 houses are expected to be involved in these PSSN phase III programmes in various ways.

Households with healthy members should engage in various income generating projects so as to qualify being a PSSN beneficiary, said Mr Kamagenge.

Elders and children will receive the funds with no conditions, he said, clarifying that: "the expected number (1,407,154) will include the unreached 30 per cent households in previous PSSN programmes. This time, all Councils and villages country wide will be covered."