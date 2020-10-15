Tanzania: Dube Banks On Mates to Dictate Terms

AZAM FC striker Prince Dube said the secret behind his brilliant start of the Mainland Premier League season is that he is surrounded by quality teammates hence together, they push the team forward.

The Zimbabwean, who joined Azam this season, has so far scored five league goals in the past five matches and he is lately the current top goal scorer, ahead of the last year's golden boot owner, Meddie Kagere who has hit behind the net four times.

Already, pundits have described the duo as the main contestants in chasing the golden boot accolade at the end of the season basing on the way they have begun the marathon.

Kagere will be searching to become probably the first player in the top flight league to defend the top goal scorer award for three seasons in a row as he has succeeded to achieve that in the past two seasons.

"As you know, Azam have got quality players as such, the reason behind my good performance is the players I play with. This makes it easy for me to do my job," Dube said.

Queried about his target in the league this season, the striker responded that he just want to help his team to be competitive while cementing that the most important thing for him is to see Azam winning more matches.

Concerning which game out of the five fixtures played was difficult for him, Dube said each game is tough for him but the toughest encounters are the away matches.

Due to his impressive job so far in the contest, Dube won last September's player of the month after beating his teammate David Kissu (goalkeeper) and Simba midfielder Clatous Chama.

Azam continue to enjoy the driving seat of the Premier League as they lead the 18-team table with 15 points from five games and have garnered maximum points from each match they have played.

Meanwhile, the team's Information Officer Thabit Zakaria said their Azam Complex arena can't be affected by the rains hitting the city saying the way it was built gives no room to embrace waterlogged.

On Tuesday, the friendly match between Simba and Ndanda which was set to unfold there was postponed due to heavy downpour which was experienced in the city on the day.

"Let me be clear that the postponement of Simba vs Ndanda friendly match could have been caused by other reasons and not that the pitch was waterlogged because the way it was constructed can entertain a football game even if the rains can pour throughout the day," he said.