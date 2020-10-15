Tanzania: Yanga Ready for Coach Kaze's Arrival Today

15 October 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Suleiman Ally Jongo

YOUNG Africans will tonight give a 'welcome note' to their newly-hired Burundian coach, Cedric Kaze.

Kaze will land at Julius Nyerere International Airport at 22:00 tonight by KLM flight from Canada where he is residing, according to the club's Information Officer, Hassan Bumbuli.

Bumbuli said upon his arrival, Kaze will head to a hotel before other arrangements in the coming days.

" He will go to rest in a hotel then after will have other arrangements like finalizing his contractual agreement and meeting with players," said Bumbuli.

Sources within the club said that Kaze had already seen the contract and his coming will just be to conclude the deal.

It was not earlier established for how long Kaze will be in charge of the club.

The Burundian tactician is set to be unveiled by the Jangwani giants as a replacement for Serbian Zlatko Krmpotic, who was fired by the club after only 37 days in charge of the team.

Since the exit of Krmpotic, Yanga have been training under assistant coach Juma Mwambusi who took charge of recent Mainland Premier League matches.

In a recent interview, Kaze was linked with recruiting new players at Yanga and also explained how he would face rivals, Simba in a derby to be played on November 7 at Mkapa Stadium.

Read the original article on Daily News.

