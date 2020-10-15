Sudan: Hamdouk Receives Congratulatory Cable From Yemeni Counterpart

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk received today, a cable of congratulations on the final signing of the Sudan Peace Agreement from his counterpart, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen, Dr. Moein Abdul Malik Saeed.

Yemeni PM has affirmed support for the peace agreement, and their optimistic follow-up and interest to this Sudanese great national achievement between the government and the parties of the peace process, which would turn the page of war and armed conflict, expressing hope that the agreement would mark the launch of Sudan and its people towards stability, prosperity and development.

