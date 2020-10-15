Sudan: Debailo Discusses With UN Special Envoy Implementation of Peace Agreement

The Chairman of the Peace Commission, Prof. Suleiman Al- Debailo, met today in his office, the Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa Parfait Onanga-Anyanga, and discussed with him the requirements for implementing the peace agreement.

Prof. Suleiman Al- Debailo, noted in a press statement, that the main aim of the visit is to ensure the goodwill of the UN towards the peace agreement signed in Juba on the third of October and support its implementation, he said that the envoy has expressed the UN's readiness to support the peace issues in Sudan.

He added that he briefed the UN envoy to the Horn of Africa about the requirements for the implementation of the peace agreement and the issues facing the country now.

Al- Debailo, indicated that the UN envoy has expressed full understanding to the issues discussed during the meeting, affirming the conviction of all peace parties that war is useless and that peace is the best option to address all issues.

On his part, the UN Secretary-General's envoy to the Horn of Africa explained that his visit to the country comes in the wake of the signing of the peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Front in Juba, indicating that the agreement is an important step in the process of achieving comprehensive peace in Sudan.

He stated that the visit comes as an affirmation of the United Nations 'strong support for the government and people of Sudan to achieve the aspirations of citizens for freedom, peace and justice.

Parfait indicated that the peace process is important for achieving development and stability in the country, pointing out that the UN hopes that all parties will commit to implementing the Juba Agreement and facing the challenges that it will face.

He called on the international community and partners to support Sudan in this delicate stage it is going, and for the government and people to work together to implement this agreement.

He added: "On behalf of the Secretary-General of the United Nations, I appeal to the international community that we have no excuse for not helping the Sudanese people to reach their noble goals of peace, prosperity and prosperity,".