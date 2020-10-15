Sudan: Hamdouk Affirms Sudan Keenness to Facilitate Mission of UNITAMS

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, has affirmed Sudan aspiration to strengthen its coordination and cooperation with the United Nations in the coming period at all fields.

During his meeting at his office Wednesday with the visiting Special Envoy of the United Nations Secretary-General for the Horn of Africa, Parfait Onanga Anyang, the Prime Minister renewed Sudan readiness to facilitate the work of the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS), stressing the importance of building on the positives that occurred during the work period of the UNAMID.

The meeting also discussed the means for support and success of the democratic transition process, and the importance of removing Sudan from the list of states sponsoring terrorism in order to help implementing the peace agreements in the country.

Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

