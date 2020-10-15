Sudan: Nimer - Peace Fulfilled Historical Demands

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al Geneina — The deputy head of the Revolutionary Front for the enlightment on the promises of peace delegation, indicated that peace has fulfilled historic demands and rights stolen for years,

In his address to the masses of Al Geneina city in west Darfur this evening, he said that the agreement stipulated the establishment of a federal system, stressing that criminals who had committed crimes against the victims should be tried, and that there will be special courts for Darfur crimes.

He added that the country needs a new social contract for popular reconciliation in Darfur, and that the most important pillar of the agreement is the people to build a state in which rights are equal, asserting that peace must be preserved and work to strengthen the role of the Traditional Administration.

The delegation's rapporteur, Moutassim Ahmed, stated that the peace agreement achieved great gains for the Sudanese people and has addressed the causes of wars and the imbalance of power, indicating that the agreement has affirmed that security is an essential element for the return of the displaced to their villages.

