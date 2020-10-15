Sudan: Fever Infections Increase in Al-Shumaliya State

Dongola — The Ministry of Health and Social Development , on Wednesday, revealed that the total number of fevers infections in Morwe and Al-Daba localities , in Shumaliya State, tops (1493) including (63) fatalities.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, in the state, said in press conference held, in Dongola , that the health situation in the state is stable.

He reviewed the popular and official efforts being exerted as well as, the health programs and activities implemented to combt the fevers in Morwe and Al-Daba localities.