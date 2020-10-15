Sudan: Fever Infections Increase in Al-Shumaliya State

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Dongola — The Ministry of Health and Social Development , on Wednesday, revealed that the total number of fevers infections in Morwe and Al-Daba localities , in Shumaliya State, tops (1493) including (63) fatalities.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health and Social Development, in the state, said in press conference held, in Dongola , that the health situation in the state is stable.

He reviewed the popular and official efforts being exerted as well as, the health programs and activities implemented to combt the fevers in Morwe and Al-Daba localities.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.