Africa: Hamdouk Meets Executive Director of APRM

14 October 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister Dr. Abdullah Hamdouk, met in his office today, Professor Eddie Malluka, the Executive Director of the African Peer Review Mechanism at the Continental Level

The head of the African Peer Review Mechanism for the New Partnership for Development in Africa (NEPAD), said that the meeting discussed the possibility of helping Sudan through the National Governing Council on the writing of the annual report and how to conduct self-evaluation according to the criteria of the African Development Mechanism (NEPAD).

Hinoud explained that the meeting discussed ways of the African mechanism support for Sudan to achieve the goals of democratic transition and good governance through technical assistance related to writing the annual report, indicating that the visit of the Executive Director aims to determine extent of implementation of the procedures related to writing the annual report in accordance with the axes of good governance related to achieving democracy and economic development, social development and corporate governance.

