South Africa: National State of Disaster Extended By Another Month

15 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster by another month.

The country has been on a National State of Disaster since March, due to the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extension follows consultations and approval by Cabinet, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said in a statement.

"The decision to extend the State of National Disaster was not taken lightly. Consideration of the material conditions within the context of the Risk-Adjusted Strategy motivated the decision to endorse this further extension.

"It is important to note that the current measures contained in the regulations to deal with the disaster, in the context of the Risk-Adjusted Strategy, are needed beyond 15 October 2020," the department said.

The Minister has expressed gratitude for the public support for measures to mitigate the spread of the pandemic, including maintaining social distancing, regular washing of hands or sanitising, and the wearing of masks in public.

"We must also sustain our commitment to remain responsive, agile and compassionate, as we work to save lives and protect the livelihoods of all South Africans. The National State of Disaster will be in effect for another month until 15 November 2020," the department said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAnews.gov.za

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.