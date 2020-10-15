Tanzania: Act Will Win All Seats in Pemba, Brags Hamad

ZANZIBAR ACT-Wazalendo presidential candidate, Maalim Seif Sharif Hamad has said following a well-planned election campaign he has been conducting in the area, the opposition expects to win all the 18 constituency seats in Pemba.

"Although the Electoral Commission disqualified some of the candidates aspiring as MPs, House of Rep, and Councillors from ACT-Wazalendo in some areas, our main challenger- Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) should forget winning any seat in Pemba in the upcoming elections," Hamad bragged.

Speaking to voters at the Jadida Ground, Wete District in Pemba North, the hopeful said: "We (opposition) are prepared to win all the seats here. Seats where our candidates were disqualified will be replaced by our fellow genuine opposition candidates."

He told the cheering crowd that ACT-Wazalendo has organized and conducted enough campaign rallies and people are convinced that their manifesto and party candidates will sail through.

"I kindly ask you to vote for me, I am prepared to serve. I trust the majority of the people will favour me, I ask the Zanzibar Electoral Commission (ZEC) to declare me the winner in respect to the people's decision," Hamad said.

However, the presidential candidate promised to demand more autonomy for Zanzibar to move forward socially, economically, and politically.

He said in developing Zanzibar, his government if he wins, will construct new seaports and airports, and ensure job creation to reduce or end the unemployment burden in the country.

At the campaign rally, the publicity director of ACT-Wazalendo Mr Salum Bimani appealed to the police to execute their duties fairly to avoid complaints from the opposition party.

He said that recently there were incidents of torching of CCM properties in Pemba, but in response the police used excessive force causing panic among the residents of Kwale village, where the incident happened, adding: "We ask the police to apply minimum force."

Campaign ends on October 26 (in Zanzibar) followed by early voting (for special persons-mainly security officers) on October 27, and the General elections on October 28. A total of 563,520 have registered for the Wednesday polls.