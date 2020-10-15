Kenya: House to Consider Proposal on Abolition of 47 Woman Representative Seats

15 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Carolyne Tanui

Nairobi — Members of the National Assembly will Thursday hold a debate on a constitution amendment Bill tabled by Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei seeking to abolish 47 elective women lawmaker slots.

As part of the Bill tabled in the House in July, Shollei further proposes the amendment of the Constitution to have 94 senators elected in the counties.

The Bill was listed among the House business set to be transacted during the morning and afternoon sittings.

It also seeks to do away with the post-election gender top-ups in the Senate and County Assemblies.

Currently, about eighteen women are nominated in the Senate and in county assemblies. Women make the majority of the over 800 nomination slots.

The Bill will require a referendum should it be passed in Parliament since its touches on devolution, a protected clause in the Constitution that can only be altered through a popular vote.

The proposed 94 senators will include a man and woman elected in each devolved unit

The provision of elected women representative was introduced in the 2010 Constitution as an affirmative action to have more women in Parliament.

It has however raised controversies with some voters questioning their relevance and role under the current Parliament.

The debate comes at a time when there is uncertainty over an advisory by Chief Justice David Maraga to dissolve Parliament on account that it had not passed a legislation to enact the two thirds gender rule despite various court orders.

In Kenya, Women MPs account for 23 per cent of the total seats in both the Senate and National Assembly, which is lower compared to her neighbors Rwanda, Ethiopia and Burundi.

