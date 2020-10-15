Malawi: Heavy Rains Claim Two Lives in Mchinji - Hundreds of Households Destitute

Heavy rains have killed two people and left over 248 households destitute in the area of Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji District.

The torrential rain has also affected about six churches in the area.

District Disaster Desk Officer for Mchinji, Violet Jimu said most of the affected families would require immediate assistance ranging from food items to construction materials.

"Our assessment shows that over 248 households in 19 villages in T/A Mavwere have been completely or partially damaged," she said.

She said: "The average damage means that the affected households have neither immediate shelter nor food to eat in the meantime as most of their food stuffs have been damaged."

Jimu further said one of the two lives lost had a brick fence fallen on him as he passed by during the stormy rains.

One of the victims, 80-year-old Beatrice Mmbala at Chigunda village said they lost their foodstuff to the storm.

"We have nothing left and all the flour we had, got damaged. Besides our home was completely destroyed and we have nowhere to stay," she said.

But Member of Parliament for the area (Mchinji South) Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma who is also deputy minister of agriculture, has appealed to well-wishers for help.

She said the affected households need construction materials for resettlement and food items.

Said Nkhoma: "Most of the food stuffs got damaged during the stormy rains. I'm therefore appealing to anyone to help us as I cannot reach out to all the affected families with the few resources that I have."

According to the Meteorological Department's weather outlook, the country is expected to receive heavy rains in the 2020/2021 rainy season.

The rain also affected some people in Balaka, Nkhotakota and Mulanje districts.