Malawi: Heavy Rains Claim Two Lives in Mchinji - Hundreds of Households Destitute

15 October 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Zayambika

Heavy rains have killed two people and left over 248 households destitute in the area of Traditional Authority Mavwere in Mchinji District.

The torrential rain has also affected about six churches in the area.

District Disaster Desk Officer for Mchinji, Violet Jimu said most of the affected families would require immediate assistance ranging from food items to construction materials.

"Our assessment shows that over 248 households in 19 villages in T/A Mavwere have been completely or partially damaged," she said.

She said: "The average damage means that the affected households have neither immediate shelter nor food to eat in the meantime as most of their food stuffs have been damaged."

Jimu further said one of the two lives lost had a brick fence fallen on him as he passed by during the stormy rains.

One of the victims, 80-year-old Beatrice Mmbala at Chigunda village said they lost their foodstuff to the storm.

"We have nothing left and all the flour we had, got damaged. Besides our home was completely destroyed and we have nowhere to stay," she said.

But Member of Parliament for the area (Mchinji South) Agnes Nkusa Nkhoma who is also deputy minister of agriculture, has appealed to well-wishers for help.

She said the affected households need construction materials for resettlement and food items.

Said Nkhoma: "Most of the food stuffs got damaged during the stormy rains. I'm therefore appealing to anyone to help us as I cannot reach out to all the affected families with the few resources that I have."

According to the Meteorological Department's weather outlook, the country is expected to receive heavy rains in the 2020/2021 rainy season.

The rain also affected some people in Balaka, Nkhotakota and Mulanje districts.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.