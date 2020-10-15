Tanzania: Vodacom Enables Fuel Payments Via M-Pesa

15 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Josephine Christopher

Dar es Salaam — Vodacom Tanzania Plc and Oryx Oil Tanzania Ltd yesterday inked a new partnership deal to enable their customers to use Vodacom M-Pesa's 'Lipa kwa Simu' platform to pay for fuel.

The new service will be available at all 52 Oryx fuel stations countrywide.

Oryx Oil Tanzania's managing director, Chris Swart, said yesterday that using digital platforms such as M-Pesa in processing payments and collecting revenues would improve safety, convenience and transparency for both customer and the business.

"We continue to extend payment options available at all our fuel stations to increase customer convenience - but also safety," he said.

Vodacom Tanzania's person-to-business interoperable payments has helped to further drive financial inclusion in the payments space. Through the 'Lipa kwa Simu' service, customers can use M-Pesa App QR code, bank accounts and other mobile money wallets to make the payments - and get even more value at Oryx fuel stations as such payments come with a five percent instant cash-back.

According to M-Pesa's Reporting and Planning head, Nelusigwe Mwangota, the 'Lipa kwa Simu' service was already seeing a lot of traction countrywide as more merchants and retailers use it to seamlessly collect payments while helping customers to avoid the risks and burdens of carrying cash. She said the company will continue to drive digital payments in Tanzania's retail ecosystem by extending the service to more private and public institutions

"Over ten million Tanzanians are already using M-Pesa to process various payments like utility payments, government payments, transport, retail - and many more," she said.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.