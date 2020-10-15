Tanzania: Day Five - Raging Fire Continues to Consume Kilimanjaro

15 October 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Florah Temba

Moshi — Five days after fire erupted on Mt Kilimanjaro, Africa's tallest mountain is still burning even with concerted efforts by a multi-task force to contain the flames.

This was confirmed by the Tanzania National parks Authority in a late evening twitter message.

On Wednesday there were signs that firefighters were making progress but this was thwarted when strong winds reignited the fires leading huge flames that could be seem as far as 30 Km in Moshi town.

So far, apart from the loss of vegetation and ecological destruction, 12 huts, two toilets, and a solar equipment in Horombo have been razed by the inferno.

The fire, which started on Sunday afternoon in Whona, which is a tourist stop over, for those using the Mandara and Horombo routes, had reportedly been controlled but suddenly re-emerged in Horombo Station, where it occurred in canyons.

Speaking to reporters in connection with the fire, the Minister of Natural Resources and Tourism, Dr Hamis Kigwangalla, said the fire broke had caused serious damage

He said in the Horombo and Mandara area, the National Parks Agency (Tanapa) launched a project to build new modern, larger and more beautiful huts compared to the old ones where out of the 12 burnt by the fire, two are the modern ones. The two were being used by special guests.

Kigwangalla said the fire, which broke out on Sunday, October 11, was already under control and what was left was the extinguishing of a few embers, but on Wednesday evening, a fire broke out again at Horombo station.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.