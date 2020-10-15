Liberia: LFA Pre-Season Tournament Heats Up

Monrovia — Lower Division female outfit, Soccer Ambassador secured a narrow 1-0 win against Upper-division side Professional Sisters in the Liberia Football Association pre-season tournament at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium on Tuesday.

Soccer Ambassador's goalkeeper, Diana Howard who showed composure in goal saved an 85th minutes penalty to make sure her side continue in the tournament after Zaniabu Swaray had put the second division side in the lead with 11th minute on the clock.

The tournament was organized by the LFA to have players gain match fitness going into the new league season that kicks off on October 24 after seven months without competitive actions.

Professional Sisters were second to bottom in the nullified LFA national league which was interrupted by Coronavirus pandemic which hit the country early March, but they were still favorite going into the off-season match.

Professional Sisters started the match on the front foot, dominating early possession, threatened twice in the space of minutes but their dominant turned to misfortune as Soccer Ambassador went ahead with 11 minutes on the clock through Swaray's brilliant effort that beat goalkeeper Christina Yeah.

The lower division side continue the energetic approached, with Lois Kamey creating space for herself down the right flank following a through ball Hasar Kelleh but goalkeeper Teah made a left foot save to deny Soccer Ambassador her second goal.

Professional Sisters nearly found the equalizer through Mercy Jolo after Soccer Ambassador's goalkeeper Howard made a costly mistake that almost got her punished but Jolo flipped her effort over the crossbar in the 26th minutes.

Professional Sisters returned from the recess with rigorous approach, enjoying the huge share of possession, and attacking on all cylinders but failed to turn chances into goal.

Blessing Kamara could have found the equalizer but goalkeeper Howard was right in time to secure her defense.

Professional Sisters were caught on the counter after they failed to capitalize on the chances but Patricia Kai effort was brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Teah who was arguably Professional Sisters best player.

But one final moment arrived for Professional Sisters as Danieline Toomey was penalized for handling the ball in 18-yard but Regina Nyanfore spot kick was palmed out by goalkeeper Howard in the 85th minute that advance the second division side to the next round of the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the early kick-off, New Georgia Star defeated Just FC 2-0 to advance to the next round.

While in the men's tournament, Jai FC beat Small Town FC 4-0. Otoso Jackson scoring twice.

In the day's last match first division outfit Bea Mountain defeated Keitrace FC 2-1.

Liberian duo, Ketu P. Jerbo and Edward Ledlum marked their debuts for Bea Mountain FC with a goal apiece in their 2-1 win against Keitrace FC on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, in the LFA offseason tournament.