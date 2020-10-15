Liberia Certified Fraud Examiners Express Shock Over Mysterious Deaths-Want Speedy Investigation

15 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Members of the Liberia Chapter of the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (Chapter #198) say they are deeply shocked by the mysterious deaths of two of its members, Hon. Emmanuel B. Nyeswa, Director General/Internal Audit Agency (IAA); and Mr. Albert K. Peters and another professional individual, Mrs. Gifty Asmah Lama both of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

In a statement that ACFE Liberia Chapter stated "We are extremely concerned and worried about the mysterious deaths of our two members and that of Albert's workmate, Mrs. Lama, as well as the fear that has beclouded fellow professionals due to their unexplained deaths."

The Nation's anti-fraud organization condemns such unexplained deaths and therefore called on the Government of Liberia (GOL) to move swiftly in conducting an independent, fair, transparent and speedy forensic investigation. The organization looks forward to seeing a logical conclusion in these recent incidents as anything short of a clear resolution could challenge Liberia's integrity as a peaceful country.

ACFE Liberia Chapter has indicated that Hon. Emmanuel B. Nyeswa and Mr. Albert K. Peters were Certified Fraud Examiners (CFEs); devoted, dedicated, committed professional public sector auditors with vast experience in the upliftment of the profession.

The Liberia Chapter-ACFE say it is calling on all of its members to remain calm as the GOL carry out thorough and speedy forensic investigations into the mysterious deaths of our professional colleagues.

"Our prayers are with the wives, husband, children and other members of the bereaved families and that God will continue to strengthen them in these times of their bereavements", the group stated

The Liberia Chapter-ACFE is Liberia's largest premier body of Certified Fraud Examiners (CFEs) with unique skills in fraud prevention, detection, and deterrence, including tracing illicit transactions to reduce the incidence of fraud and white-collar crimes. CFEs are a team of auditors, law enforcers, bankers, attorneys, accountants, security experts, detectives, investigators, etc.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.