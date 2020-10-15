Liberia Council of Churches Demands Forensic Investigation in Auditors' Deaths, Prosecution for Possible Perpetrators

15 October 2020
Monrovia — The Liberia Council of Churches (LCC) has condemned the alarming wave of mysterious deaths of professional auditors at key government's agencies in recent days.

Many Liberians and foreign nationals including diplomatic missions are still coming to terms with the unprecedented deaths of Albert Peters, an Assistant Commissioner of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LTA), his colleague, Gifty Asmah Lama - who served as Research Analyst of the LRA, George F. Fanbutu, also of LRA and Mr. Emmanuel Barten Nyeswa, Director General of the Internal Audit Agency.

Mr. Peters and Gifty Lama were discovered dead in a vehicle on Snipper Hill, Broad Street, a day after they went missing, while Fanbutu died in a car crash on SKD Boulevard. Mr. Nyeswa was found dead around 2am early Saturday morning at his 72nd Boulevard home.

The LCC, in a statement released on Tuesday in Monrovia called on the Government of Liberia to conduct forensic investigation and bring to book anyone found culpable of their crimes.

Said the LCC: "The Liberia Council of Churches and Ecumenical Partners express deepest condolences to the families, institutions and the nation for the loss of life of these Liberians who use their professional skills in the service of their country; strongly condemn the mysterious death of these Anti-graft Professionals: Mr. Albert Peters, Victoria Gifty Lama, George Fanbutu and Emmanuel B. Nyeswa. The Council calls on the Government of the Republic of Liberia to conduct forensic investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice into the mysterious death of these Professional Liberians."

The Council called on the government to protect informants and Whistle blowers and adequate security protection for all of its citizens and foreigners within the confine of the borders of Liberia.

The LCC and its Ecumenical Partners, further in the statement, assured "all Liberians and foreigners alike within our borders that the Church and Religious Community will remain engaged with the government, political actors and stakeholders to ensure that the State remains peaceful, stable, and that democracy is promoted as we Speak Truth To Power at all levels."

The LCC, headed by Bishop Kortu K. Brown as president and D. Jensen Seyenkulo, First Vice President, and its Ecumenical Partners express deepest condolences to the families, institutions and the nation for the loss of life of these Liberians who use their professional skills in the service of their country.

Meanwhile, the LCC's call comes in the wake of President George Weah's request to the United States Embassy in Monrovia to help with the ongoing investigation into the deaths of the four auditors.

In a release from the Ministry of Information, President Weah said it was sad that the latest deaths are happening at a time when the country is nurturing a vibrant democracy where there is respect for fundamental human rights.

The release added that President Weah has instructed the Minister of Justice, Cllr. Frank Musa Dean to coordinate his efforts with partners of the government, including the Americans, to establish the cause of the deaths of the government's workers.

While expressing his sympathies to the bereaved families, the President said that "death should come naturally... .anything to the contrary is unacceptable!"

