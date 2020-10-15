Liberia: Senate Punishes APM Terminals With Community Services

15 October 2020
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Ethel A Tweh And Winston W. Parley

The Liberian Senate has ordered APM Terminals to undertake community services at the William V.S. Tubman High School in Sinkor, but fails to define the punishment.

The Senate's sanction against the company on Wednesday, 14 October followed a contempt hearing against the company for having disrespected the Senate Labor Committee.

The company's management team and its law Cllr. Golba Elliot of Sherman and Sherman Law Firm made an apology to the Senate in regards to their recent behavior before the full plenary of the Liberian Senate.

Announcing the sanctions, the President Pro- tempore of the Liberian Senate Albert T. Chie says the plenary determined that the management of APM Terminals and it's lawyer were guilty of obstruction of the functions of the Senate and undermining the authority of the August Body.

"Based on Article 44 of the Constitution, the acts are contemptuous and are punishable by reasonable sanctions," Mr. Chie says. "The Plenary of the Senate has also determined that this is the first offense of the APM Terminals and it's lawyer and has also decided to apply... minimum sanctions," Pro - tempore Chie notes.

Chie says the Senate's determination regarding the Dock Workers and the APM Terminals, a case in which APM Terminals is accused of disrespecting the Senate committee, will be given at the end of next week.

In a letter of appeal by AMP Terminals' lawyer Cllr. Golba Elliot, she says the company's actions were in no way to disrespect the Liberian senate.

She notes that their lead lawyer Cllr. H. Varney Sherman is also a member of the Liberian Senate, adding that if they disrespect that body, that means he's disrespected as well.

According to Cllr. Elliot, their behavior was not in any way to disturb the workings of the Liberian Senate and it's oversight responsibility, adding that she and her client did not intend to disrespect the Senate and its Labor Committee.

She says they had tried to explain what happened during the hearing with the Labor Committee and the legal part of it.

"If you conclude that our meeting with the Senate Labor Committee was inappropriate and out of order and also our meeting we had with the full plenary recently, we sincerely apologise for our actions," Cllr. Elliot concludes.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Dawn

Most Popular
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.