Liberian Red Cross Urges Communities to sustain Handwashing Beyond Covid-19

The Liberia National Red Cross Society (LNRCS) has joined the rest of the World to use this year's Global Handwashing Day as a 'call to action' for communities to celebrate hand hygiene as a central part of the ongoing global response to COVID-19 and beyond.

According to a press release issued in Monrovia Wednesday, 14 October, COVID-19 has reminded decision makers and communities about the importance of hand hygiene, but the systems may need to be reimagined to sustain a culture of hand hygiene.

The Liberia National Red Cross Society issued the statement on Wednesday in commemoration of the Global Handwashing Day under the theme: "Hand Hygiene for All."

The Red Cross Secretary General in the statement calls on communities to strengthen their commitment to constant hand washing to help them control COVID-19, prevent other new emerging diseases, and fight against long term challenges like diarrheal diseases.

Mr. Ambullai Perry notes that having access to handwashing facilities, soap and water is an important first step, but says it needs to be complemented with actions to change handwashing behavior so that handwashing becomes a long-term habit and a norm.

Mr. Perry continues that although handwashing might be simple, it is one of the most effective ways to end Covid-19 and keep the communities saved and protected, adding that the health benefits of handwashing cannot be overemphasized.

The Red Cross at the moment is using local languages to engage and teach community handwashing techniques, distributing hand washing materials, and setting up public handwashing facilities to break further transmission of Coronavirus and prevent the spread of other diseases.

The Red Cross Secretary General says hygiene promotion should not be considered as a one-off event but rather an adaptive process that gets revised and adjusted in order to support sustained change, improve the health of populations, remind the community of constant handwashing and good hygiene practices and encourage self-care to promote clean hands.