Liberia: Misplaced Appointees in Government

President George Mannerh Weah has come under criticism for allegedly misplacing officials in his recent reshuffle in government. The Bishop of the Freedom Christian Fellowship Ministries International says recent appointees by the President are misplaced in the government.

Bishop Dr. Pah K. Suku, Sr. notes the misplacement of appointees in the public sector is creating serious problem for the effective functions of various ministries and agencies in moving the nation's developmental agenda forward.

Bishop Suku spoke Tuesday, 13 October in an interview with this newspaper in Monrovia. According to him, things are happening in the country that are contrary to the vision of President Weah largely due to political affiliation, instead of appointee's qualification or specialization.

The clergyman laments that this is posing serious challenges for the government in advancing development that will enhance living standard of the people. Bishop Suku stresses that President Weah should appoint individuals who are passionate and willing to serve the State.

He observes that government has been proceeding wrongly over the years by allowing paramount and clan chiefs to preside over issues of national concern. He calls for specialized persons or expertise to be appointed in government who will transform the socio-economic development of Liberia.

President Weah recently transferred the Minister of Commerce and Industry Wilson K. Tarpeh to the Environmental Protection Agency as executive director, while Information Minister Lenn Eugene Nagbe was nominated to the Liberia Maritime Authority, among others.

