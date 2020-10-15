Liberia: Outgoing Senator Laments Poor Performance

Outgoing Grand Gedeh County Senator G. Alphonso Gaye frowns at some committees of the Liberian Senate for poor performance due to incompetence, cautioning that people shouldn't be placed on committee based on who they voted for or who they voted against.

Speaking in a farewell ceremony at the Chambers of the Liberian Senate on Wednesday, October 14, as members of the 54th Legislature go on annual break, the outgoing senator said the leadership of the Senate should appoint people to committees based on education level and professional competency, further noting that it's against this backdrop that serious issues remain in committee rooms and reports don't come out to Plenary.

He bragged that based on his education and competence, he had served on many committees, including the Committee on Ways, Means and Finance, as Co-chair; the Committee on Transport and Autonomous Agencies as chair; Committee on Health, Gender and Social Welfare as co-chair, respectively, amongst others.

At the same time, the outgoing Grand Gedeh Senator said he will miss his colleagues in the senate and thanked the Liberian people for the opportunity to serve them in said position.

."It was wonderful period over the nine years, peering with high profile personalities. The Liberian Senate is an institution with enormous challenges, so setting up statutory committees should be based on level of education", Sen. Gaye re-emphasized.

Meanwhile, the leadership has honored the ongoing senator for his public service. "We the secretary of the Senate and the President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate and on behalf of the Liberian Senate do present to Senator G. Alphonso Gaye of Grand Gedeh County this Certificate of Honor in recognition of the services rendered to the Government and people of Liberia at the Legislature as a senator from January 2012 to January 2021", the certificate read.

Earlier, the Senate Chair on Executive, Senator Saah Joseph thanked the honoree for excellent cooperation with his colleagues during his tenure.

"If you want anything to pass on this Senator floor, just reach to Senator Gaye, he knows how to lobby and make things work. I experienced it when I was contesting the Senate Executive Chair position", Sen. Joseph recalled.

Tenure of 15 of the 30 senators at the Capitol expires in January, 2021 hence, Liberians are gearing up to go to the poll to elect new slate of 15 senators to fill the vacant seats.