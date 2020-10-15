Malawi: Pakistanis, Sudanese Deported From Malawi Over No Right of Abode

The Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services has deported four illegal immigrants from Malawi.

Immigration officials disclosed the four had over stayed their welcome in Malawi and were failing to pay for there work permits.

Nyasa Times sources at the Department said the foreign nationals were advised to pay for their working permits which they did not until their arrest by the Rapid Tracking Team.

Three of the illegal immigrants were of Pakistani nationality and one a Sudanese.

They were charged with overstaying and declared Prohibited Immigrants (P.I) contrary to Section 21(i) of the Immigrations Act.

The three Pakistan's identified as Abdul Waheed, Muhammed Bashir and Aziz-Ud-Din were working for Nyasa Metals Company at Maone.

The Sudanese national, Elamin Mohamed Ahmed having been charged with a similar case was also slapped with Section 4(i) (f).

They have all been deported through Kamuzu International Airport on the 9th and 10th of October, 2020.