Liberia: Senate Punishes APM Terminals

-Asks Company To Do Community Service On Tubman High School Campus

The Liberian Senate Wednesday October 14, 2020 mandated the management of APM Terminals to go and do community service on the campus of William VS Tubman High School for being 'disrespectful and disruptive' to members of that body.

The plenary of the Liberian Senate recently held the management of APM Terminals for contempt for disrespecting its order following investigation into bad labor practice and inhumane acts meted against Liberians working with the company.

Recently, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon wrote the plenary of the Liberian Senate complaining the company of bad labor practice and illegal dismissal.

Based on the complaint, the plenary of the Senate mandated the Committee on Labor to investigate the company.

According to the Committee on Labor, during the conference with the company, officials of the company in attendance were 'disrespectful and disruptive.'

Following investigation into the matter, the Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate, Senator Albert T. Chie said the company was guilty of obstruction of the senate hearing and it is contemptuous.

"This is the first offense and it has minimum sanction and it's community service at the William VS Tubman High School campus," he said.

Pro-Temp said "Leadership will take seize of the investigation and final decision will be made next week through our special committee."

Members of the Senate alleged that the company was doing illegal dismissal, ill-treatment of workers, keeping contractors on contract for more than a decade among others