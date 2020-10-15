Liberia: Rep. Goshua Urges Citizens, Candidates to Uphold National Peace

Following the declaration of campaign activities across Liberia's fifteen counties, Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus Chairman, Thomas Alexander Goshua has called on all citizens for Peace during and after the 2020 Senatorial Elections in the county.

Rep. Goshua's statement was made known through a social media post on his personal page during the early morning of Saturday, the day the Campaign kicked off.

The Lawmaker, who took office in 2018, represents the interest of Electoral District number five in the county despite being Caucus Chairperson.

"Citizens of Grand Bassa County, as today marks the official commencement of political campaign activities in Liberia for the mid-term Senatorial elections, we, for and on behalf of the Grand Bassa Legislative Caucus, urged all political actors, candidates and supporters of their respective candidates, to observe all rules and guidelines concerning these elections," he said.

He added "Let us begin and end these processes peacefully, void of any form of violence and intimidation. Let us speak to the issues and convince the electorates as to why to vote you. Being political opponents does not and must not mean enmity. All of us have one major identity that can never be taken from us and that is Grand Bassa County."

"Grand Bassa is bigger than any one individual and so all of us must collectively strive for the greater good of our County; that is what these elections must be about. Let's all promote and keep the peace and follow the rules of holding free, fair and transparent elections in Grand Bassa," he said.