Liberia: Staffers Certificate Sen. Dillon

For 'Adequate Representation, Advocacy'

Staffers of the Liberian Senate Wednesday October 14, 2020 certificated and honored Senator Abraham Dillon for what they called 'adequate representation and advocacy'

Presenting the certificate on behalf of the group, the spokesperson of the Staffers Association, Charles Brown said it was through Senator Dillon instrumentality that they were able to benefit from the "extra sitting" and other benefits during the 3rd Session of the Legislature.

The colorful ceremony took place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 in the office of Senator Dillon and brought together staffers from different departments at the Liberian Senate.

In his acceptance speech, Senator Dillon thanked the staffers for recognizing his efforts and vowed to do more in the interest of the staffs at the Liberian Legislature and Liberia at large.

Senator Dillon said as a former staffer in the Liberian Legislature, he knows what the staffers go through ensuring the workings of the first branch of government.

He promised to always work harder at the same time highlighting the plights of Liberians and finding amicable solutions to them.

The Montserrado County Senator pledged his unflinching supports in always to advocate for Liberians as long as he lives.