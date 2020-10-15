Liberia: 'News of E-Visas Is Fake' - Embassy of Liberia in U.S. Clarifies

15 October 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Washington DC — The attention of the Embassy of the Republic of Liberia near Washington DC, has been drawn to a Facebook post alleging that His Excellency George S.W. Patten, Sr., Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Liberia to the United States, has provided information to the public that His Excellency Donald J. Trump, President of the United States of America has signed an Executive Order "that citizens of Liberia who are special professionals are eligible for American E-visas to work in America.

The Liberian Embassy wishes to inform the public that the information is absolutely false and misleading, and that at no time did the Ambassador receive such communication from the US President or any official of the the US government.

The Embassy is hereby alerting the public that the Facebook page "Liberia Embassy In Washington DC" ( https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=108579964359571&id=107813311102messagsn=mo) is clandestine and fake.

Meanwhile, the Embassy is advising the public to refer to its website at www.liberianembassyus.org for all official communications pertinent to workings of the Embassy.

The Embassy wishes to assure the public that the matter has been reported to the authorities of Facebook for immediate redress.

