Ghana: 54 Police Officers Schooled On Electoral Offences, Prosecution

Ho — FIFTY-FOUR police personnel in the Volta Region, have attended a day's training on 'Legal Education on Virtual Court Prosecution', in Ho, the regional capital.

The participants, who included divisional, district and unit commanders, crime officers, chief inspectors, inspectors and non-commissioned officers, were also schooled in electoral related offences and prosecution.

They were taken through the use of various multi-media applications such as zoom, video calls as well as conference calls.

The training is to sharpen skills of participants in investigating electoral offences, and to also equip them with knowledge of evidence gathering for the smooth prosecution of such cases.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro-Kwateng, Volta Regional Police Commander, said that the course was appropriate with less than 60 days left for the country to organise general elections.

"It will definitely help to achieve electoral security before, during and after the elections," he added.

Later in an interview, the Regional Police Commander gave the assurance that there would be adequate security at all the polling stations in the region on voting day.

He told Ghanaian Times that no eligible person would be deprived of his or her right to exercise his franchise.

He warned that any unruly person or groups whose conduct would undermine the electoral process, would suffer swift and ruthless consequences.

"The laws on electoral offences are clear and precise and so we do not have an excuse not to prosecute successfully, more so when the Attorney-General would be assisting us," DCOP Oduro-Kwateng further said.