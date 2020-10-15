Ghana: 54 Police Officers Schooled On Electoral Offences, Prosecution

15 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — FIFTY-FOUR police personnel in the Volta Region, have attended a day's training on 'Legal Education on Virtual Court Prosecution', in Ho, the regional capital.

The participants, who included divisional, district and unit commanders, crime officers, chief inspectors, inspectors and non-commissioned officers, were also schooled in electoral related offences and prosecution.

They were taken through the use of various multi-media applications such as zoom, video calls as well as conference calls.

The training is to sharpen skills of participants in investigating electoral offences, and to also equip them with knowledge of evidence gathering for the smooth prosecution of such cases.

Speaking at the opening ceremony yesterday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Edward Oduro-Kwateng, Volta Regional Police Commander, said that the course was appropriate with less than 60 days left for the country to organise general elections.

"It will definitely help to achieve electoral security before, during and after the elections," he added.

Later in an interview, the Regional Police Commander gave the assurance that there would be adequate security at all the polling stations in the region on voting day.

He told Ghanaian Times that no eligible person would be deprived of his or her right to exercise his franchise.

He warned that any unruly person or groups whose conduct would undermine the electoral process, would suffer swift and ruthless consequences.

"The laws on electoral offences are clear and precise and so we do not have an excuse not to prosecute successfully, more so when the Attorney-General would be assisting us," DCOP Oduro-Kwateng further said.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.