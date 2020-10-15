Ghana: UCC Dispels Rumours of Armed Robbery Attack On Campus

Tetteh — Management of the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has dismissed rumours of armed robbery attack at the campus of the tertiary institution, on Monday night.

The Director of Public Affairs of the university, Major Kofi Baah Bentum (rtd), urged the public to disregard the news, saying, "It is not true".

He said: "Nothing of the sort has happened on campus, it was just a prank that someone used social media to spread".

Major Bentum (rtd) said investigations by management of the UCC revealed that, there was no armed robbery on campus, and that no student was injured or robbed of their belonging.

He stressed that the news was an outright fabrication, and asked the public to disregard such rumours.

Major Bentum gave the assurance that there was adequate security on campus, and that students were safe and there was no cause for alarm.

A source at the UCC Police station indicated that, the police was invited to curb any robbery on campus, but they established that there was nothing of that sort.

The police, went to the UCC Hospital and the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital to check if any injured students had been taken there for treatment.

At the UCC hospital, nurses on duty at the facility said that, no student had been treated of any major injuries at the facility.

There was publication and circulation of a video on online portals purported to be an armed robbery attack on UCC campus resulting in injury to students of the institution.

The fake publication created anxiety on campus, but the clarification by management of the UCC calmed the situation.

Some of the students, who spoke to Ghanaian Times, said that they heard of the news, which was later found out to be prank.