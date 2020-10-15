Ghana: Police Round up 37 Suspected Criminals in Accra

15 October 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Thirty seven suspected criminals were on Monday arrested by the police in separate swoops in Accra.

The dawn operation by the Dansoman and Baastona Divisional Police Commands, at Cambodia, Lashibi and Community 18, in Tema, was aimed at flushing out criminals from their hideouts.

Head of Public Relations of the Accra Regional Police, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, confirmed the story to Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said 18 suspects were arrested by the Baastona Police while 19 were nabbed by the Dansoman Police, all acting on intelligence.

DSP Tenge indicated that the suspects, all males and aged between 17 and 41, were currently in police custody undergoing screening, and those found culpable would be arraigned.

She said items retrieved, included dried leaves, suspected to be Indian hemp, 20 laptops and 16 mobile phones, suspected to have been stolen.

DSP Tenge said the items were being kept as exhibits and the suspected Indian hemp would be taken to the forensic laboratory for analysis.

She urged the public to volunteer reliable information on criminal activities to the police, to help reduce crime in the country.

