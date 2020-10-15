Kenya: Glovo Partners With Carrefour as It Expands to Ngong and Rongai Towns

15 October 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — Delivery start-up Glovo has announced a new wave of strategic partnerships and launched operations in Ngong and Rongai Towns as part of its expansion strategy to provide delivery services in various parts of the country.

Glovo already has coverage in Nairobi among on-demand eCommerce companies and this move will see the company extend its delivery of food, drinks, supermarkets, as well as Express shipment services to residents in Ngong and Rongai Towns.

As part of the firm's expansion, Glovo has partnered with global supermarket chain Carrefour Supermarkets in a move targeted at extending its services to Carrefour customers in Nairobi, as well as KFC to expand its list of fast-food delivery options to its users

Glovo having introduced pricing of its delivery services based on distance back in January 2020, the start-up has now reduced its prices by 20 percent, remaining to be the most affordable delivery service platform in the country.

The company aims to make the delivery service more affordable and accessible to more consumers in the country.

"This move is part of Glovo's strategic expansion in Kenya, in which our long-term aim is to have a presence in all towns in the country. We are committed to helping our partners to amplify their businesses and increase sales, and providing quality service delivery to all our customers at an affordable price. This expansion will ensure that many more people experience the convenience that Glovo brings to their lives," said Glove General Manager Priscilah Muhiu.

"We're excited to be entering into these partnerships and we look forward to providing our new consumer base access Carrefour's and KFC products from wherever they are in Nairobi. We believe that these partnerships will help us achieve our broader strategy of being a one-stop-shop for all our customer's needs and deliveries," she added.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.