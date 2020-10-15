South Africa: Huawei P Smart S Available in SA

15 October 2020
CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)
By Akani Chauke

Johannesburg — HUAWEI'S new entry-level smartphone, the P Smart S, described as a gadget for the ultimate gamer, is now available in South Africa.

It is retailing for R5 999 from MTN and Telkom mobile operators, Huawei stores and Huawei online at www.huaweistore.co.za.

It also comes with 15 GB free cloud storage for 12 months.

The Huawei P Smart S is tailor-made to resonate with the younger generation, crafted with a sleek full-screen design, perfect to view from every angle, according to the smartphone maker.

For the first time ever at this price point, Huawei introduces its FHD+, OLED Dewdrop Display.

At 6,3-inches, the P Smart S boasts an incredible 90,17 percent screen to body ratio.

Along with this huge display, it has a resolution of 2 400 x 1 080, a 20:9 aspect ratio and pixel density (PPI) of as much as 418, displaying 16 million vibrant colours and crystal-clear crisp detailing.

With a Kirin 710F chipest powering the device, running an Octa-core CPU and next generation Mali-G51 MP4 GPU Turbo 3.0, the EMUI 10.1 operating system allows for the phone's touch responsiveness to be enhanced.

For the gamer, the smartphone boasts graphic acceleration technology.

Some of the key features include a hybrid dual SIM tray, under display optical fingerprint sensor and must-have triple lens rear camera containing a 48MP main camera, 8MP ultrawide camera and 2MP depth camera, with a single lens selfie camera of 16MP.

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CAJ News

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria's Zazzau Prince Rejects Choice of New Emir, Goes to Court
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.