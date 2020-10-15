Sudan: Wali of Gedarif State - Borders Problems Are Defunct Regime's Legacy

Gedarif — Wali (governor) of Gedarif State , Dr Suleiman Mohamed Ali Musa said that the borders problems are one of the heritage of the defunct regime which encouraged infringement against borders and that weaken development along the borders strip.

He stressed importance of working out a clear strategy and vision for cooperation on this file to overcome the past errors.

Meeting a delegation of the National Borders Commission(NBC)led by its Chairman, D r Muaz Ahmed Tango, THE Wali of Gedarif Stae called for allocating funds for development of border areas within framework of the federal budget along with speeding up resolution of problems of border strip.

NBC Chairman , for his part, said the purpose iof the visit came within framework of launching the work of the c Commission in Gedarif State and opening its office in the State.

He unveiled that Commission plans to hold popular and official plenary meetings to explain the work and role of the Commission.