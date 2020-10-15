Rwanda: Update Covid-19 14 October 2020

15 October 2020
World Health Organization (Geneva)

Thirty-two (32) new COVID-19 cases were identified out of 1753 samples tested today. This brings the cumulative number of confirmed cases to four thousand, nine hundred, and forty (4940). To date, four thousand, three hundred, and ninety-eight (4398) patients have recovered and been discharged, including two hundred, and sixty-eight (268) in the past 24 hours. The number of active cases is five hundred, and nine (509) and thirty-three (33) deaths. The new death is a man of 42 years old.

The new cases are in Kirehe (26) cluster of new cases in refugee camp, Gatsibo (3), Rubavu (2), and Gicumbi (1); heightened vigilance is required everywhere.

The COVID-19 prevention measures announced by the Government of Rwanda must continue to be rigorously observed, especially frequent hand-washing and physical distancing. In addition, face masks must be worn in public and multi-family compounds.

Withholding information related to contact tracing or COVID-19 symptoms, jeopardises public safety and will be punished in accordance with applicable laws.

The key symptoms of coronavirus are dry cough, shortness of breath, and fever. Automated screening is available by dialing *114#. Symptoms can also be reported to a medical professional, or as follows:

Phone : 114 (toll-free);

Whatsapp message to: +250788202080;

E mail: callcenter [at] rbc.gov.rw.

Let's continue to work together to defeat this pandemic.

Read the original article on WHO.

Copyright © 2020 World Health Organization. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

