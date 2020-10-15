Guinea: RSF Trains Journalists Ahead of Presidential Elections in Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire

9 October 2020
Reporters sans Frontières (Paris)
press release

In partnership with local organizations, Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has organized workshops for journalists in Guinea and Côte d'Ivoire that provided training in covering elections and limiting the risk of violence against reporters during the electoral process.

Both countries are holding presidential elections this month - Guinea on 18 October and Côte d'Ivoire on 31 October.

In partnership with the Media Alliance for Human Rights in Guinea (AMDHG), three days of training on "The role and responsibility of the media" during elections was provided to 20 Guinean media outlets from Conakry, the capital, and the interior of the country from 14 to 16 September.

In Côte d'Ivoire, two-days of "Training of journalists in election coverage" was organized in Grand-Bassam on 14 and 15 September in partnership with the National Union of Journalists of Côte d'Ivoire (UNJCI), with around 50 political reporters and editors taking part.

"Elections are too often marked by violence against journalists," said Assane Diagne, the director of RSF's West Africa office. "Everything possible must be done to guarantee journalists' safety and ensure that elections, which are important moments for democracies, are covered professionally. While candidates and their supporters must make an effort to ensure respect for press freedom, journalists are better able to protect themselves from political tension if they are trained in electoral processes and their legal framework. This is the purpose of the training that RSF organizes with its local partners."

Guinea is ranked 110th out of 180 countries in RSF's 2020 World Press Freedom Index, while Côte d'Ivoire is ranked 68th.

Read the original article on RSF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Reporters sans Frontières. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RSF

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Sahel Moving Quickly Towards Looming Tragedy - UN Emergency Chief

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.