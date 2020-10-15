Nigeria: NiDCOM Chief Demands Justice for Nigerian Burnt to Death in Libya

15 October 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairperson/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NiDCOM), has demanded justice for a Nigerian who was burnt to death on Oct. 7 in Tripoli, Libya.

Mrs Dabiri-Erewa made this known to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday, after meeting with the Libyan Ambassador to Nigeria, Ayad Attayary, in Abuja.

The NiDCOM Chief stressed: "all we want is justice to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to book".

Responding, the Libyan envoy gave assurances of an open and transparent Libyan legal system where justice is served on the three alleged killers.

The Libyan authorities have announced the arrest of three Libyans who are suspected to have killed the Nigerian migrant worker by setting him on fire.

The act has been condemned by the International Organisation for Migration, the United Nations and the Libyan Interior Ministry.

Also, the United Nations has also described the killing of the Nigerian man as another senseless crime against migrants in the Country.

However, the full identity of the Nigerian man has not been made known as investigations and interrogations of the suspected attackers ,who are in custody, are still on.

The Libyan Country Chief for the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN migration agency, Federico Soda, said that those responsible for the crime must be held accountable.

Early reports revealed that the thee Libyans on Tuesday stormed a factory where African migrants are working, held the victim, and poured petrol on him and set him on fire with no clear motive for the shocking crime.

According to the IOM, there are about half a million migrants in Libya, with some of them having worked in the oil-producing country before it descended into chaos and warfare.

The IOM and the United Nations High Commission for Refugee (UNHCR), have both repeatedly said that Libya should not be classified as being safe for migrants.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2020 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

