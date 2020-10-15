Namibia: Anti-Femicide Protesters Welcome Government Response

15 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By Maria Amakali

Sexual and Gender — based violence (SGBV) protesters have welcomed government's response to their petition in which they pressured the authorities to take adequate action to tackle increasing violence, especially against women and children.

On Tuesday, government through Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila announced a raft of measures approved by Cabinet to intensify the war against sexual violence. These include boosting the gender-based violence protection units countrywide as well as a plan to establish special courts dealing with physical and sexual violence against women.

Youth leader and one of the protesters, Bertha Tobias, said government's response was satisfactory. "We are no more going to be protesting, we are satisfied with the response, now the real work begins where we hold one another accountable as a society," she told New Era.

Ombudsman John Walters said government has put in place good legislation, however, the public needs also to pull its weight in the fight against sexual violence.

"In any democracy, we cannot leave everything up to the government. There is a saying that charity starts from home and it takes a village to raise a child, so it is our responsibility as parents to take our responsibilities seriously and guide our children to become responsible citizens," said Walters.

Government assured the public that it would mobilise more financial and logistical resources in the fight against SGBV. "Existing court infrastructure will be used in this regard, and where space is a constraint within the sector, arrangements will be made to use other available infrastructure," explained Kuugongelwa-Amadhila.

The prime minister further said that the current law provides for sentences for convicted SGBV offenders of up to 37 and a half years, which is equal to two-thirds of a life sentence. A convicted person must serve 25 years before being eligible for parole.

Government will also work to ensure capacity for efficient and effective investigations to support effective holding to account of SGBV perpetrators by the courts. Measures to expedite current murder and sexual offences are ongoing. This, she said, include undertaking joint investigations into why investigations are not finalised in pending cases, compiling a database of all active cases on the court rolls, prioritising cases according to age of victims, age of case, and complexity of investigations, contacting the victim or family of victims in each pending case to update them on the status of the case and providing psycho-social support to victims and witnesses and prepare them for trial. - mamakali@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.