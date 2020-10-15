Namibia: Us Embassy Donates Vehicles to Local NGO

15 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)

As part of the effort to expand HIV services in Namibia, the United States embassy has donated two Toyota Hilux and two Toyota Land Cruisers to non-governmental organisation (NGO) partner Development Aid from People to People (DAPP Namibia).

DAPP Namibia, a local NGO that partners with the US embassy's Pepfar programme and the health ministry to fight HIV, is expanding its work into six additional regions, namely Kunene, Erongo, Hardap, //Kharas, Omaheke and Otjozondjupa. The four new vehicles will enable DAPP's health care providers to expand comprehensive community-based HIV and TB services to those new regions.

Briefing the media late last month, US embassy Pepfar coordinator Carey Spear explained that locating the last undiscovered HIV hotspots of transmission is one of the remaining steps for Namibia to reach HIV epidemic control.

On her part, ambassador Lisa Johnson pledged continued support to Namibia to reach HIV epidemic control. According to her, 95% of people with HIV know their status, 95% of people with HIV who know their status are on treatment while 92% of the people on treatment take their medications regularly and are virally suppressed.

"Those are high numbers, but we can't stop now. We are working together to get them even higher so that we can proudly say: Namibia has achieved HIV epidemic control," she said.

The four new vehicles will allow DAPP to provide HIV testing services to new regions, as well as other HIV care.

DAPP helps people living with HIV to stay on their medications through a range of support mechanisms, such as Community Adherence Groups. DAPP also supports new mothers with HIV, offering them assistance with raising healthy children while managing HIV.

The value of the vehicles is approximately N$2.4 million.

