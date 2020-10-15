Namibia: Rundu Association Gears Up for Polls

Rundu — The Rundu Urban Community Association (Ruca), which was formed in March this year, is gearing up to contest the upcoming elections next month, with an aim to bring about change at the northern town. The association is advocating land delivery, water provision for informal settlement residents as well as fixing and constructing new roads.

"We are prepared, we have a candidate who is going to stand in the regional council elections and a list of candidates for the Rundu local authority and we have submitted the list with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) and are awaiting a response," said Marcelius Mukuve, an executive member of Ruca.

"This association was formed by members of the Rundu community who have identified the plight of people living in Rundu and we collectively want to bring change. We are not a political party affiliated association and we are independent and not driving any agenda for any political party. Ruca comprises community activists who have worked with communities within Rundu for many years and have experience in community development committees."

The regional council and local authority elections will be held on 25 November. "We have been approached by various political parties but have rejected listening to them because our people are from various political parties who joined hands with a mission to bring change to Rundu Urban constituency and Rundu council," he added.

