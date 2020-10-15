Namibia: Rundu Association Gears Up for Polls

15 October 2020
New Era (Windhoek)
By John Muyamba

Rundu — The Rundu Urban Community Association (Ruca), which was formed in March this year, is gearing up to contest the upcoming elections next month, with an aim to bring about change at the northern town. The association is advocating land delivery, water provision for informal settlement residents as well as fixing and constructing new roads.

"We are prepared, we have a candidate who is going to stand in the regional council elections and a list of candidates for the Rundu local authority and we have submitted the list with the Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) and are awaiting a response," said Marcelius Mukuve, an executive member of Ruca.

"This association was formed by members of the Rundu community who have identified the plight of people living in Rundu and we collectively want to bring change. We are not a political party affiliated association and we are independent and not driving any agenda for any political party. Ruca comprises community activists who have worked with communities within Rundu for many years and have experience in community development committees."

The regional council and local authority elections will be held on 25 November. "We have been approached by various political parties but have rejected listening to them because our people are from various political parties who joined hands with a mission to bring change to Rundu Urban constituency and Rundu council," he added.

- jmuyamba@nepc.com.na

Read the original article on New Era.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Era. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Era

Most Popular
Nigeria
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Leaked Sex Tape - Tanzanian Socialite to Remain in Jail
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Nigeria Moves Up in Fifa Rankings
Tanzania Counts the Cost After Kilimanjaro Fire
Can an African Woman-Led WTO Improve Trade Equity?
Namibia's Anti-Femicide Protesters Want President to Act

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.