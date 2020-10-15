South Africa: Water and Sanitation Urges Users to Continue to Save Water

15 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on Gauteng residents to continue saving water despite some small dams in the province being in a stable state, according to this week's state of reservoirs report issued published by the Department.

The provincial water storage is currently at 94.3%, down from last week's 96.5%. However, the provincial water storage is in a better state compared to 85.6% during the same period last year.

While some dams are above 100%, some are at lower levels, especially when compared to the corresponding period last year.

Currently, the Bon Accord Dam is overflowing at 109.6%, same last year during this period. Reitvlei Dam on the borders of Pretoria almost reached its capacity at 99.8%, The dam stood at 93.9% last year.

Roodeplaat Dam, north of the Capital City, remained above the 100% mark as it recorded at 100.9%.

Bronkhorstspruit Dam dropped this week to 86.7% from 92.2% last week.

As we moving towards a hot summer, the Department of Water and Sanitation is calling on everyone to save water for a brighter future.

