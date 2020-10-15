Nigeria: Ganduje Signs Kano Amended Emirates Law

Kano — Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, has signed into law the state's amended Emirate Council Law that makes the emir of Kano as the substantive chairman of the state emirate council.

The law, before its amendment, had provided for the rotation of the chairmanship among the five emirate councils in the state when the deposed Emir of Kano Muhammadu Sanusi II was at the helm.

The governor's Chief Press secretary, Abba Anwar, in a statement said, "With the signing of this law, Aminu Ado Bayero remains the Chairman of the Council, with Gidan Shettima as the Council secretariat which is a stone throw from the Kano Emir's palace," he said

"Before the signing of this amended law, we had four kingmakers from each of the five emirates. But we now have five kingmakers from each of the five emirates in the state. We did that to avert any unwanted situation in an event of appointing an Emir if need be. So we need to have an odd number, not even number," the statement quoted the governor to have observed.

He announced that the Emir of Kano will soon be inaugurated as the Chairman of the Council of Emirs at the Secretariat, which is undergoing renovation.