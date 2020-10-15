Nigeria: 'Ikike Oil Pipe Coating Project Created 300 Jobs in Rivers'

15 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Simon Echewofun Sunday

Pipe Coaters Nigeria (PCN) Limited, a local firm engaged by Total Exploration and Production Nigeria (TEPNG), said the Total Ikike Line Pipe Coating Project in Rivers State handled by the firm, created 300 jobs.

The Operations Senior Manager of Tenaris/PCN, Mr. Ugochukwu Chijioke, disclosed this to the Executive Secretary of The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Simbi Wabote, during an inspection tour on Tuesday.

Chijioke said the project executed at PCN facility in Onne Free Trade Zone of the state, is being executed by 100 per cent Nigerians workforce and it offered the opportunity for the employment of over 300 direct personnel, training and the use of locally sourced materials.

Wabote who was represented by the General Manager Projects Certification and Authorization Division (PCAD), NCDMB, Engr. Paul Zuhumben, hinted that the Ikike Subsea, Risers & Flowlines (SURF) Engineering Procurement Construction and Installation (EPCI) project will create huge opportunities for local companies and engage more youths.

The project is scheduled to be completed by November 2020.

While he lauded Total and PCN, Wabote thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva for their commitment towards ensuring that the Ikike project continued despite the lull in the global business climate.

