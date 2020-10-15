Nigeria: 150,000 Katsina Farmers to Get Govt Covid-19 Support

15 October 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

About 150,000 small scale farmers in Katsina State would benefit from the COVID-19 intervention of the Federal Government, an official said on Wednesday.

The Director, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Katsina State Field Office, Mr Muhammad Salisu-Sule, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Katsina.

Salisu-Sule said that the beneficiaries would be given fertilizer, improved seeds, agrochemicals and spraying machines free of charge.

He noted that the intervention was to enhance the economy of farmers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, the beneficiaries have already been registered online and would receive the materials soon to assist them in producing more during the dry season and next year's cropping season.

He also said that the government would distribute 450 bags of improved wheat seeds to farmers in the state, so as to enhance wheat production.

Salisu-Sule revealed that the seeds would be given through farmers associations.

He explained that the various interventions were meant to improve the living condition of rural dwellers. (NAN)

Copyright © 2020 Daily Trust.

