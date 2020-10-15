Seychelles: Seychellois Students Illustrate Climate Change Concerns in 'Big Draw' Event

Students from five schools in Seychelles shared their concerns about climate change through black and white drawings as they participated in this year's 'Big Draw' - a visual literacy charity event.

Founded in 2000, 'Big Draw' promotes the universal language of drawing as a tool for learning, expression and invention. Organised annually, the 'Big Draw Festival' is made up of thousands of creative events, activities and workshops across the globe hosted by different organisations.

In Seychelles for the past four years, 'Big Draw' has been organised by the Arterial Network Seychelles. This year's event took place last Saturday under the theme 'A Climate of Change' and brought together 80 students.

The students from Plaisance Secondary School, French School, International School, Independent School, and the Seychelles Institute of Art and Design (SIAD) had to illustrate individual letters of five quotes coming from Greta Thunberg, a young Swedish climate campaigner.

Drawn mostly in black pen on A3 size paper, the drawings were strung together by two representatives from each school to show the complete quotations and spread a powerful pro-environment message. This event took place on Saturday, October 10 at the Eden Art Space gallery at Eden Plaza, on the eastern coast of the main island of Mahe. The hanging artworks will be displayed in the gallery until October 17.

The drawings are a combination of personal expression, response to the content of the quote, and the incorporation of images of nature and natural forms to support the bigger theme.

A student from SIAD, Jasmine Hoareau, said that the 'Big Draw' is a very interesting concept, and every student played a big role in making it a reality. SIAD's quote 'We Deserve a Safe Future' was illustrated with different species of flora and fauna found in Seychelles to show the need for conservation.

"It would have been great to see the participation of more schools as it is quite interesting to see the different techniques used from different schools," said Hoareau.

A student from Plaisance Secondary School, Brandon Lucas, told SNA he is proud to be part of this event. Talking about the work he did, Lucas said that he had to do some research, observation, and studies on the internet, looking at how nature is burning.

"Since our theme is 'Nou Lakaz pe Brile' (Creole for 'Our House is on Fire') I had to translate this into drawings to show that the world needs great help as there is a lot of water pollution, air pollution, among others," said Lucas.

The chairman of the Arterial Network, Martin Kennedy, told SNA that while filming and photographing the work, he "was struck over and over again by the way the students responded to the challenge of making a clear message to all the people who will see these drawings about how you feel about the Greta quotes."

"Some of the concepts behind the work are extraordinary art. There are works here that is touching, informative, emotional and powerful, and very technically well delivered and realised," he said.