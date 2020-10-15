South Africa: Minister Zweli Mkhize Confirms Total of 696 414 Cases of Coronavirus Covid-19

14 October 2020
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

As of today, the cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases is 696 414 with 1 877 new cases identified since the last report.

Regrettably, we report 123 more COVID-19 related deaths: 44 from Eastern Cape, 14 from the Free State, 17 from KwaZulu Natal, 35 from Gauteng, 8 from North West and 5 from Western Cape. This brings the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 18 151. Of the 123 deaths reported today, 10 occurred in the past 24-48 hours: 1 in the Eastern Cape, 1 in the Free State, 1 in Gauteng, 2 from Northern Cape and 5 in the Western Cape.

We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health- care workers that treated the deceased patients.

Our recoveries now stand at 626 898 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%.

Copyright © 2020 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

