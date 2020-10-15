South Africa: Covid-19 Claims 123 More Lives

15 October 2020
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The cumulative number of detected COVID-19 cases now stands at 696 414 after 1 877 infections were identified on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the death toll has jumped to 18 151 after 123 people succumbed to the respiratory disease since the last report.

Of the latest fatalities, 44 are from the Eastern Cape, 35 from Gauteng, 17 from KwaZulu-Natal, 14 from Free State, eight from the North West and five from the Western Cape.

According to Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, 10 of these new deaths occurred in the past 24 to 48 hours.

"We extend our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the healthcare workers that treated the deceased patients," said the Minister.

"Our recoveries now stand at 626 898 which translates to a recovery rate of 90%," Mkhize added.

The information is based on the 4 458 745 tests performed since the outbreak of which 24 793 were conducted in the last 24 hours.

Mkhize announced that to date, 247 frontline workers have lost their lives to COVID-19.

"I wish to convey my sincerest condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and communities who lost these precious members of our society," Mkhize said during the Rotary Family Health Day webinar.

Globally, there have been 38 002 699 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 1 083 234 deaths reported to the World Health Organisation.

